Welcome home to this turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Located on the top floor, this home offers vaulted ceilings, a generous patio space and a highly desirable location. The laminate floors flow through out the home, and offer a clean crisp living space. The remodeled kitchen opens directly to an open dining area and directly to the living room. The fireplace will keep you warm on those cold winter nights. Both bathrooms have been upgraded and allow you to move right in and enjoy this home. Add to that the home was freshly painted to make this light and bright. THIS CONDO IS TRULY MOVE IN READY. Not to mention the complex and area. The community pool and spa are located directly across from the unit and there is plenty of guest parking readily available. A 1 car garage along with another assigned space goes along with this unit. Highly desirable schools, close to the freeway and major shopping centers, this home can not be beat.