Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
32 Monroe
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

32 Monroe

32 Monroe · No Longer Available
Location

32 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome home to this turnkey 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Located on the top floor, this home offers vaulted ceilings, a generous patio space and a highly desirable location. The laminate floors flow through out the home, and offer a clean crisp living space. The remodeled kitchen opens directly to an open dining area and directly to the living room. The fireplace will keep you warm on those cold winter nights. Both bathrooms have been upgraded and allow you to move right in and enjoy this home. Add to that the home was freshly painted to make this light and bright. THIS CONDO IS TRULY MOVE IN READY. Not to mention the complex and area. The community pool and spa are located directly across from the unit and there is plenty of guest parking readily available. A 1 car garage along with another assigned space goes along with this unit. Highly desirable schools, close to the freeway and major shopping centers, this home can not be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Monroe have any available units?
32 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Monroe have?
Some of 32 Monroe's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
32 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 32 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 32 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 32 Monroe offers parking.
Does 32 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Monroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Monroe have a pool?
Yes, 32 Monroe has a pool.
Does 32 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 32 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 Monroe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Monroe does not have units with air conditioning.
