32 Deer Spg
Last updated April 15 2019 at 1:17 PM

32 Deer Spg

32 Deer Spring · No Longer Available
Location

32 Deer Spring, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful single level spacious home set in tranquil Deerfield. This updated home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car attached garage, and back yard. As you enter through the front door, you will ascend into the light and spacious living room with majestic cathedral ceilings, wood floors and an abundance of windows. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and overlooks the wrap around backyard.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Deer Spg have any available units?
32 Deer Spg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 32 Deer Spg have?
Some of 32 Deer Spg's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Deer Spg currently offering any rent specials?
32 Deer Spg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Deer Spg pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Deer Spg is pet friendly.
Does 32 Deer Spg offer parking?
Yes, 32 Deer Spg offers parking.
Does 32 Deer Spg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Deer Spg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Deer Spg have a pool?
No, 32 Deer Spg does not have a pool.
Does 32 Deer Spg have accessible units?
Yes, 32 Deer Spg has accessible units.
Does 32 Deer Spg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Deer Spg has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Deer Spg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 32 Deer Spg has units with air conditioning.
