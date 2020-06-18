32 Deer Spg

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful single level spacious home set in tranquil Deerfield. This updated home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 baths, 2-car attached garage, and back yard. As you enter through the front door, you will ascend into the light and spacious living room with majestic cathedral ceilings, wood floors and an abundance of windows. The spacious kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and overlooks the wrap around backyard.

