All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 3138 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
3138 Watermarke Place
Last updated September 29 2019 at 7:20 AM

3138 Watermarke Place

3138 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3138 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
concierge
gym
pool
tennis court
Look no further! A must see! Perfect One bedroom Condo in the Watermarke Community. Granite Counters in kitchen and bath. Wood Flooring and Crown Molding throughout the unit. Refrigerator included. Court yard view from patio. Quite location no street noises. The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a concierge service, top-of-the-line fitness center, and movie viewing room, pools, spas, and basketball and tennis courts. Located by UCI, John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, major retailers and easy access to all major freeways. Available for move-in September 1st. Will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3138 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3138 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3138 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3138 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3138 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3138 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3138 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3138 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3138 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3138 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3138 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3138 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3138 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3138 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3138 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3138 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3138 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3138 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3138 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3138 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology