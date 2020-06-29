3138 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Look no further! A must see! Perfect One bedroom Condo in the Watermarke Community. Granite Counters in kitchen and bath. Wood Flooring and Crown Molding throughout the unit. Refrigerator included. Court yard view from patio. Quite location no street noises. The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as a concierge service, top-of-the-line fitness center, and movie viewing room, pools, spas, and basketball and tennis courts. Located by UCI, John Wayne Airport, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, major retailers and easy access to all major freeways. Available for move-in September 1st. Will go fast!