3104 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym pool tennis court

Beautiful location with an end unit Beekman Place model located on the first floor. Ground Leven with no steps, main level with steps to the pool and the clubhouse. This condo includes upgraded Harwood flooring, granite countertops, spacious built-in master bedroom closet, crown molding throughout and interior laundry area with washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Experience the amazing and sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best communities in Orange County. The Watermarke Community provides amenities such as concierge service, well equipped fitness center, movie room, library, pools, spas and tennis courts.