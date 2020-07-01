All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
3104 Watermarke Place
3104 Watermarke Place

3104 Watermarke · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

3104 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful location with an end unit Beekman Place model located on the first floor. Ground Leven with no steps, main level with steps to the pool and the clubhouse. This condo includes upgraded Harwood flooring, granite countertops, spacious built-in master bedroom closet, crown molding throughout and interior laundry area with washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Experience the amazing and sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best communities in Orange County. The Watermarke Community provides amenities such as concierge service, well equipped fitness center, movie room, library, pools, spas and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Watermarke Place have any available units?
3104 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3104 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 3104 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3104 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 3104 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 3104 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 3104 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 3104 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 3104 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3104 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3104 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

