310 Quail Ridge

Immaculate 2 Bedroom Irvine Condo - This stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the highly desirable Ambridge Community in Quail Hill won't last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a spacious floor plan and large kitchen. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and ample storage for a cooks kitchen. Off the kitchen is a large living space with recessed lighting and electric fireplace and amazing natural light. Past the dining room area you will find the laundry room along with guest bedroom and bathroom.

Upstairs is where you will find the master suite with a grand walk in closet and master bathroom that features dual vanities, bath tub, and stand alone shower.

You will also have direct access to the 2 car garage below on the first floor.

The Quail Hill community offers an abundance of actives from the pools, hiking trails, parks, and amazing restaurants and shops.



