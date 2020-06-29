All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

310 Quail Ridge

310 Quail Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

310 Quail Ridge, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate 2 Bedroom Irvine Condo - This stunning 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in the highly desirable Ambridge Community in Quail Hill won't last long. As you enter the home you are greeted with a spacious floor plan and large kitchen. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and ample storage for a cooks kitchen. Off the kitchen is a large living space with recessed lighting and electric fireplace and amazing natural light. Past the dining room area you will find the laundry room along with guest bedroom and bathroom.
Upstairs is where you will find the master suite with a grand walk in closet and master bathroom that features dual vanities, bath tub, and stand alone shower.
You will also have direct access to the 2 car garage below on the first floor.
The Quail Hill community offers an abundance of actives from the pools, hiking trails, parks, and amazing restaurants and shops.

Cats Allowed: 1 small animal only
Dogs Allowed: 1 small animal only

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Quail Ridge have any available units?
310 Quail Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 310 Quail Ridge have?
Some of 310 Quail Ridge's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
310 Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Quail Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 310 Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 310 Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does 310 Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Quail Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Quail Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 310 Quail Ridge has a pool.
Does 310 Quail Ridge have accessible units?
No, 310 Quail Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Quail Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Quail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Quail Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.

