310 Falcon

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

This beautiful Oak Park "Plan 3" is in a quiet interior tract location over looking a grassy greenbelt! Featuring two bedrooms, two and one-half baths, and direct access 2-car garage. This home is nicely upgraded with ceiling fans, wooden blinds, newer appliances and wide plank wood laminate flooring (no carpet!!). The sparkling kitchen with handsome wood cabinetry and ample dry-foods pantry overlooks the dining are, living room and front patio. Master suite features PRIVATE balcony, walk-in closet, and master bath with dual vanities as well as soaking tub! Washer and dryer are included! Enjoy Irvine's Award-Winning schools and Oak Creek's resort-style pools, spas, tennis, sport courts, tot-lots, upscale shopping, dining and more!