Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
310 Falcon
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

310 Falcon

310 Falcon Crk · (949) 922-3328
Location

310 Falcon Crk, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This beautiful Oak Park "Plan 3" is in a quiet interior tract location over looking a grassy greenbelt! Featuring two bedrooms, two and one-half baths, and direct access 2-car garage. This home is nicely upgraded with ceiling fans, wooden blinds, newer appliances and wide plank wood laminate flooring (no carpet!!). The sparkling kitchen with handsome wood cabinetry and ample dry-foods pantry overlooks the dining are, living room and front patio. Master suite features PRIVATE balcony, walk-in closet, and master bath with dual vanities as well as soaking tub! Washer and dryer are included! Enjoy Irvine's Award-Winning schools and Oak Creek's resort-style pools, spas, tennis, sport courts, tot-lots, upscale shopping, dining and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Falcon have any available units?
310 Falcon has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Falcon have?
Some of 310 Falcon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Falcon currently offering any rent specials?
310 Falcon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Falcon pet-friendly?
No, 310 Falcon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 310 Falcon offer parking?
Yes, 310 Falcon does offer parking.
Does 310 Falcon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Falcon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Falcon have a pool?
Yes, 310 Falcon has a pool.
Does 310 Falcon have accessible units?
No, 310 Falcon does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Falcon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Falcon has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Falcon have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Falcon does not have units with air conditioning.
