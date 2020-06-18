31 Shearwater

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Stunning Woodbridge Home just hit the market in Irvine! This one-story, contemporary home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1440 sq feet of living space. Fully upgraded in 2016, this home features ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, granite countertops, newer dual pane windows and sliding doors as well as shaker cabinets in the kitchen and in the master bedroom. A new water heater was installed in 2018. The kitchen comes equipped with GE Profile Stainless steel appliances. This home also has a living room fireplace and recessed lighting throughout. Each bedroom features newer carpet and newer blinds. This home also comes equipped with a newer patio pergola in the cozy backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac street in the highly-coveted Irvine School district, this home includes Woodbridge Village Association privileges which features lakes, lagoons, community pools along with other activities such as tennis, hiking, biking and more. The listing photo was taken in 2016 immediately following the upgrade.