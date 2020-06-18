All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 31 Shearwater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
31 Shearwater
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31 Shearwater

31 Shearwater · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

31 Shearwater, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Woodbridge Home just hit the market in Irvine! This one-story, contemporary home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1440 sq feet of living space. Fully upgraded in 2016, this home features ceramic tile flooring, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, granite countertops, newer dual pane windows and sliding doors as well as shaker cabinets in the kitchen and in the master bedroom. A new water heater was installed in 2018. The kitchen comes equipped with GE Profile Stainless steel appliances. This home also has a living room fireplace and recessed lighting throughout. Each bedroom features newer carpet and newer blinds. This home also comes equipped with a newer patio pergola in the cozy backyard. Located on a cul-de-sac street in the highly-coveted Irvine School district, this home includes Woodbridge Village Association privileges which features lakes, lagoons, community pools along with other activities such as tennis, hiking, biking and more. The listing photo was taken in 2016 immediately following the upgrade.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Shearwater have any available units?
31 Shearwater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 31 Shearwater have?
Some of 31 Shearwater's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Shearwater currently offering any rent specials?
31 Shearwater isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Shearwater pet-friendly?
No, 31 Shearwater is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Shearwater offer parking?
Yes, 31 Shearwater does offer parking.
Does 31 Shearwater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Shearwater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Shearwater have a pool?
Yes, 31 Shearwater has a pool.
Does 31 Shearwater have accessible units?
Yes, 31 Shearwater has accessible units.
Does 31 Shearwater have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Shearwater has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Shearwater have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Shearwater does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology