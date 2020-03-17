All apartments in Irvine
31 Jonquil - 1
31 Jonquil - 1

31 Jonquil · (951) 345-4146
Location

31 Jonquil, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 31 Jonquil - 1 · Avail. Jun 29

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
31 Jonquil - 1 Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

The main level of this spacious three bedroom townhome offers a formal entry area, a large living room, versatile den, upgraded kitchen with plenty of storage space and walk-in pantry, and the laundry room. The bedrooms sit privately upstairs. The master is spacious with a walk-in closet and a great en suite offering dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. This condo also offers an attached two-car garage and a desirable location in close proximity to parks, schools, grocery stores, and the I-5 and 133 Freeways!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Jonquil - 1 have any available units?
31 Jonquil - 1 has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31 Jonquil - 1 have?
Some of 31 Jonquil - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Jonquil - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
31 Jonquil - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Jonquil - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 31 Jonquil - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 31 Jonquil - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 31 Jonquil - 1 does offer parking.
Does 31 Jonquil - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Jonquil - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Jonquil - 1 have a pool?
No, 31 Jonquil - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 31 Jonquil - 1 have accessible units?
No, 31 Jonquil - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Jonquil - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Jonquil - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Jonquil - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Jonquil - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
