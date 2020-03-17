Amenities

31 Jonquil - 1 Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



The main level of this spacious three bedroom townhome offers a formal entry area, a large living room, versatile den, upgraded kitchen with plenty of storage space and walk-in pantry, and the laundry room. The bedrooms sit privately upstairs. The master is spacious with a walk-in closet and a great en suite offering dual sinks, soaking tub, and separate shower. This condo also offers an attached two-car garage and a desirable location in close proximity to parks, schools, grocery stores, and the I-5 and 133 Freeways!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



