Last updated January 16 2020 at 7:47 AM

308 Terra Bella

308 Terra Bella · No Longer Available
Location

308 Terra Bella, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in guard-gated Northpark Village known for its fabulous resort-like amenities with pools, spas, tennis courts, association parks and trails, this charming Terra Bella condo features a great room on its interior main floor with large living/dining areas, and an open kitchen with granite countertops. Custom paint and newer wood floor throughout. Upstairs are master bedroom with dual vanities/oversized shower/walk-in closet, a nice-sized secondary bedroom, hallway bathroom and laundry closet for side by side washer and dryer. Enjoy what Terra Bella has to offer - beautiful landscaped lawn/pathways, and community pool/spa, plus all the wonderful associations parks in the village. Convenient to freeways, entertainments, shopping, eateries, and within walking distance to award winning elementary school and neighborhood stores. Large 2-car tandem garage with storage space. Available for immediate move-in. Call Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Terra Bella have any available units?
308 Terra Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 308 Terra Bella have?
Some of 308 Terra Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Terra Bella currently offering any rent specials?
308 Terra Bella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Terra Bella pet-friendly?
No, 308 Terra Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 308 Terra Bella offer parking?
Yes, 308 Terra Bella offers parking.
Does 308 Terra Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Terra Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Terra Bella have a pool?
Yes, 308 Terra Bella has a pool.
Does 308 Terra Bella have accessible units?
No, 308 Terra Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Terra Bella have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Terra Bella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Terra Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Terra Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
