308 Terra Bella

Amenities
Located in guard-gated Northpark Village known for its fabulous resort-like amenities with pools, spas, tennis courts, association parks and trails, this charming Terra Bella condo features a great room on its interior main floor with large living/dining areas, and an open kitchen with granite countertops. Custom paint and newer wood floor throughout. Upstairs are master bedroom with dual vanities/oversized shower/walk-in closet, a nice-sized secondary bedroom, hallway bathroom and laundry closet for side by side washer and dryer. Enjoy what Terra Bella has to offer - beautiful landscaped lawn/pathways, and community pool/spa, plus all the wonderful associations parks in the village. Convenient to freeways, entertainments, shopping, eateries, and within walking distance to award winning elementary school and neighborhood stores. Large 2-car tandem garage with storage space. Available for immediate move-in. Call Now!