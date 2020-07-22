All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
303 Tall Oak
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

303 Tall Oak

303 Tall Oak · No Longer Available
Location

303 Tall Oak, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home located in one of Quail Hills best communities Ivy Wreath. This highly upgraded home features wood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lights, and warm fireplaces. Step into the gorgeous kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Home offers built in's throughout making storage convenient for all types of items. Master Suite has a walk in closet and the Master bath has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms each have their own bathrooms. Relax on your enclosed patio, listening to the beautiful fountain. There is a very spacious 2 car garage that offer additional storage areas. This home is also centrally located in an Top Irvine School District. Quail Hill offers 5 community parks, 3 pools, fitness center, , tennis, basketball courts and hiking and biking trails. Easy access to the 405, 5 and 133 freeways. A truly beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Tall Oak have any available units?
303 Tall Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 303 Tall Oak have?
Some of 303 Tall Oak's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Tall Oak currently offering any rent specials?
303 Tall Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Tall Oak pet-friendly?
No, 303 Tall Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 303 Tall Oak offer parking?
Yes, 303 Tall Oak offers parking.
Does 303 Tall Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Tall Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Tall Oak have a pool?
Yes, 303 Tall Oak has a pool.
Does 303 Tall Oak have accessible units?
No, 303 Tall Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Tall Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Tall Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Tall Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Tall Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
