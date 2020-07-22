303 Tall Oak

Amenities

Beautiful home located in one of Quail Hills best communities Ivy Wreath. This highly upgraded home features wood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lights, and warm fireplaces. Step into the gorgeous kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Home offers built in's throughout making storage convenient for all types of items. Master Suite has a walk in closet and the Master bath has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms each have their own bathrooms. Relax on your enclosed patio, listening to the beautiful fountain. There is a very spacious 2 car garage that offer additional storage areas. This home is also centrally located in an Top Irvine School District. Quail Hill offers 5 community parks, 3 pools, fitness center, , tennis, basketball courts and hiking and biking trails. Easy access to the 405, 5 and 133 freeways. A truly beautiful home!