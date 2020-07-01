All apartments in Irvine
30 Seasons

30 Seasons · No Longer Available
Location

30 Seasons, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
This serene, corner lot home is situated in a very nice and convenient location in the Quail Hill community just steps away from the clubhouse, fitness center, pool & spa, and park area. It is also a stone throw away from the Quail Hill Shopping Center and shady canyon hiking trails. Walk into the grand, vaulted ceiling with open area with the kitchen anointed with granite countertop and maple cabinetry. The 22 foot high ceiling allow plenty of natural light into the property, creating an open aura. The home features a separate step up dining area. Main floor bedroom and bath downstairs will serve the elderly family member or guest. Upstairs master suite has a walk in closet and spacious bath and shower area. The 3rd bedroom is very bright and has a large balcony with great view of the hill. The oversized 2+ car garage can accommodate an extra car or workshop. The association has plenty of amenities like Gym, tot lot, park, spa and pool right across the street. The unit is immaculate and has brand new carpet and paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Seasons have any available units?
30 Seasons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Seasons have?
Some of 30 Seasons's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Seasons currently offering any rent specials?
30 Seasons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Seasons pet-friendly?
No, 30 Seasons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Seasons offer parking?
Yes, 30 Seasons offers parking.
Does 30 Seasons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Seasons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Seasons have a pool?
Yes, 30 Seasons has a pool.
Does 30 Seasons have accessible units?
No, 30 Seasons does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Seasons have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Seasons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Seasons have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Seasons does not have units with air conditioning.

