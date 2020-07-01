30 Seasons

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

This serene, corner lot home is situated in a very nice and convenient location in the Quail Hill community just steps away from the clubhouse, fitness center, pool & spa, and park area. It is also a stone throw away from the Quail Hill Shopping Center and shady canyon hiking trails. Walk into the grand, vaulted ceiling with open area with the kitchen anointed with granite countertop and maple cabinetry. The 22 foot high ceiling allow plenty of natural light into the property, creating an open aura. The home features a separate step up dining area. Main floor bedroom and bath downstairs will serve the elderly family member or guest. Upstairs master suite has a walk in closet and spacious bath and shower area. The 3rd bedroom is very bright and has a large balcony with great view of the hill. The oversized 2+ car garage can accommodate an extra car or workshop. The association has plenty of amenities like Gym, tot lot, park, spa and pool right across the street. The unit is immaculate and has brand new carpet and paint.