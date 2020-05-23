30 Pacific Grove

Amenities

Welcome to Northpark - A guard gated resort like community. A luxury Huntington Plan 2 - simply magnificent and bright! Corner lot 4 Bedrooms + 3 Full Baths + Formal Living Room + Formal Dining Room + Formal Library + Huge Master Retreat/Gym/Office + 3-car garage. Interiors include plantation shutters, custom draperies, custom paint, crown molding, tile and wood/wood laminate throughout (no carpet anywhere), ceiling fans, beautiful chandeliers, stained glass windows, Sub-zero built-in refrigerator, granite counters. Master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and roman tub. Ground floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd floor laundry room with sink. Spacious jack-and-jill dual sink bath. 3-car garage direct access. Community feels like a 5-star resort with 6 pools/spas/cabanas/fountains/BBQ/Tennis/Basket Ball/promenade/clubhouse/tot lots. Community features walking distance to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, and all grade-schools. Exteriors include grand entry with stone and extensive baluster terrace. Entertaining Backyard with putting green, cabana, fountain, and fire pit. NO PETS PLEASE.