30 Pacific Grove

30 Pacific Grv · No Longer Available
Location

30 Pacific Grv, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Northpark - A guard gated resort like community. A luxury Huntington Plan 2 - simply magnificent and bright! Corner lot 4 Bedrooms + 3 Full Baths + Formal Living Room + Formal Dining Room + Formal Library + Huge Master Retreat/Gym/Office + 3-car garage. Interiors include plantation shutters, custom draperies, custom paint, crown molding, tile and wood/wood laminate throughout (no carpet anywhere), ceiling fans, beautiful chandeliers, stained glass windows, Sub-zero built-in refrigerator, granite counters. Master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and roman tub. Ground floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd floor laundry room with sink. Spacious jack-and-jill dual sink bath. 3-car garage direct access. Community feels like a 5-star resort with 6 pools/spas/cabanas/fountains/BBQ/Tennis/Basket Ball/promenade/clubhouse/tot lots. Community features walking distance to shopping, restaurants, hiking trails, and all grade-schools. Exteriors include grand entry with stone and extensive baluster terrace. Entertaining Backyard with putting green, cabana, fountain, and fire pit. NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Pacific Grove have any available units?
30 Pacific Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Pacific Grove have?
Some of 30 Pacific Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Pacific Grove currently offering any rent specials?
30 Pacific Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Pacific Grove pet-friendly?
No, 30 Pacific Grove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 30 Pacific Grove offer parking?
Yes, 30 Pacific Grove offers parking.
Does 30 Pacific Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Pacific Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Pacific Grove have a pool?
Yes, 30 Pacific Grove has a pool.
Does 30 Pacific Grove have accessible units?
No, 30 Pacific Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Pacific Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 Pacific Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Pacific Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Pacific Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
