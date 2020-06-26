All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 30 Hillgrass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
30 Hillgrass
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

30 Hillgrass

30 Hillgrass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

30 Hillgrass, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Turtle Rock Home | Prime Location - Welcome to single story living in the Highland Garden Community at Turtle Rock! This beautiful home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by lush greenery, mature trees, and community parks. Enjoy an open floor plan with high ceilings throughout the living room, dining room, and family room. The light and bright home offers an upgraded gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms are on the main floor with two full baths. The master bedroom offers en-suite bath with walk in closet and private access to the backyard. This home is in a prime cul-de-sac location of Turtle Rock with award-winning Irvine Schools. Easy access to the 405 freeway, UCI, shops and restaurants, and nearby coastal community. Welcome to 30 Hillgrass in Turtle Rock!

(RLNE4964831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Hillgrass have any available units?
30 Hillgrass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 30 Hillgrass have?
Some of 30 Hillgrass's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Hillgrass currently offering any rent specials?
30 Hillgrass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Hillgrass pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Hillgrass is pet friendly.
Does 30 Hillgrass offer parking?
No, 30 Hillgrass does not offer parking.
Does 30 Hillgrass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Hillgrass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Hillgrass have a pool?
No, 30 Hillgrass does not have a pool.
Does 30 Hillgrass have accessible units?
No, 30 Hillgrass does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Hillgrass have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Hillgrass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Hillgrass have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Hillgrass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology