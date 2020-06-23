All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3 White Birch

3 White Birch · No Longer Available
Location

3 White Birch, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
Stunning property with large backyard on quiet, private cul-de-sac. (Interior photos shortly). Remodeled kitchen includes professional gas stove & hood and built-in Thermador refrigerator. Mounted Sony flat screen TV in living room. Ceiling fans in living rook and three bedrooms. Other features include washer & dryer, central air conditioning, much more. Several pieces of furniture are available to be included in lease. Close to all amenities of Woodbridge. Steps to North Lake, tennis club, Woodbridge Shopping Center, and all schools.

Call Duffy Riebe at 949-466-3977 to view this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 White Birch have any available units?
3 White Birch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 White Birch have?
Some of 3 White Birch's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 White Birch currently offering any rent specials?
3 White Birch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 White Birch pet-friendly?
No, 3 White Birch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 White Birch offer parking?
Yes, 3 White Birch does offer parking.
Does 3 White Birch have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 White Birch offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 White Birch have a pool?
No, 3 White Birch does not have a pool.
Does 3 White Birch have accessible units?
No, 3 White Birch does not have accessible units.
Does 3 White Birch have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 White Birch has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 White Birch have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3 White Birch has units with air conditioning.
