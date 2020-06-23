3 White Birch

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking tennis court

Stunning property with large backyard on quiet, private cul-de-sac. (Interior photos shortly). Remodeled kitchen includes professional gas stove & hood and built-in Thermador refrigerator. Mounted Sony flat screen TV in living room. Ceiling fans in living rook and three bedrooms. Other features include washer & dryer, central air conditioning, much more. Several pieces of furniture are available to be included in lease. Close to all amenities of Woodbridge. Steps to North Lake, tennis club, Woodbridge Shopping Center, and all schools.



Call Duffy Riebe at 949-466-3977 to view this property.