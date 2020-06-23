All apartments in Irvine
3 Oakdale
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:08 PM

3 Oakdale

3 Oakdale · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

3 Oakdale, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
The Best in Woodbridge! Custom Home Remodeled in 2010. Could be 5 bedrooms or 4 & Big Upstairs Bonus Room. Professional Designed by Architect and Construction Designer Jim Mckay. Great Location on Quiet Cul De Sac. Not a zero lot line, has 2 nice side yards. "Travertine Flooring and Baths, Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances and Refrigerator, dark Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops with back Splash. All newer Windows and Doors. Family Room off kitchen that opens to Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan Master Suite w/Walk in Closest. Dual Sinks on Granite , Oval Tub, and large Custom Shower. - All in Travertine. Second custom Bath in Hallway and Full Bath Upstairs. Rooms have Cable and TV Outlets and ready for your WIFI. Skylights and lots of windows thru out. Newer Landscape w/sprinklers and Malibu Lights. Includes a Gardner. End of cul de sac location, no busy streets, great location. New carpets installed 2/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Oakdale have any available units?
3 Oakdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 3 Oakdale have?
Some of 3 Oakdale's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Oakdale currently offering any rent specials?
3 Oakdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Oakdale pet-friendly?
No, 3 Oakdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 3 Oakdale offer parking?
Yes, 3 Oakdale offers parking.
Does 3 Oakdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Oakdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Oakdale have a pool?
No, 3 Oakdale does not have a pool.
Does 3 Oakdale have accessible units?
No, 3 Oakdale does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Oakdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Oakdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Oakdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Oakdale does not have units with air conditioning.
