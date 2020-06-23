Amenities

The Best in Woodbridge! Custom Home Remodeled in 2010. Could be 5 bedrooms or 4 & Big Upstairs Bonus Room. Professional Designed by Architect and Construction Designer Jim Mckay. Great Location on Quiet Cul De Sac. Not a zero lot line, has 2 nice side yards. "Travertine Flooring and Baths, Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances and Refrigerator, dark Custom Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops with back Splash. All newer Windows and Doors. Family Room off kitchen that opens to Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan Master Suite w/Walk in Closest. Dual Sinks on Granite , Oval Tub, and large Custom Shower. - All in Travertine. Second custom Bath in Hallway and Full Bath Upstairs. Rooms have Cable and TV Outlets and ready for your WIFI. Skylights and lots of windows thru out. Newer Landscape w/sprinklers and Malibu Lights. Includes a Gardner. End of cul de sac location, no busy streets, great location. New carpets installed 2/2019.