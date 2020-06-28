Rent Calculator
3 Blazing Star
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3 Blazing Star
3 Blazing Star
·
No Longer Available
Location
3 Blazing Star, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Highly upgraded Deerfield pool home,Remodeled Kitchens and Bathrooms. Dual Pane windows and Slider. Large private yard, close to park, schools, restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3 Blazing Star have any available units?
3 Blazing Star doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 3 Blazing Star currently offering any rent specials?
3 Blazing Star is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Blazing Star pet-friendly?
No, 3 Blazing Star is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 3 Blazing Star offer parking?
Yes, 3 Blazing Star offers parking.
Does 3 Blazing Star have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Blazing Star does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Blazing Star have a pool?
Yes, 3 Blazing Star has a pool.
Does 3 Blazing Star have accessible units?
No, 3 Blazing Star does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Blazing Star have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Blazing Star does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Blazing Star have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Blazing Star does not have units with air conditioning.
