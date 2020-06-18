All apartments in Irvine
Irvine, CA
28 vintage
28 vintage

28 Vintage · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

28 Vintage, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
tennis court
furniture or no furniture .boasting 3 bedroom with each of its own full bath, home welcomes you with a courtyard entrance with lush landscape. Tastefully upgraded gourmet kitchen with premium granite counters and maple cabinetry overlooks the huge living room/family room. Upgraded ceramic tile floor throughout. Upstairs master bedroom showcases large walk-in closet. Master bath features designer tile counters, dual sinks, a soaking tub and large separate shower. Also has a walk-out balcony with separate storage and gorgeous mountain and city lights view. Newer custom window shades throughout. The 2 additional well-appointed spacious bedrooms have its own full bath. Huge 2 car garage with epoxy floor and custom built-in cabinets. Woodbury commons includes resort style amenities such as pools, spas, tennis courts and much more. Walk your kids to award-winning Woodbury elementary and Woodbury town center which includes a variety of shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 vintage have any available units?
28 vintage doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 vintage have?
Some of 28 vintage's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 vintage currently offering any rent specials?
28 vintage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 vintage pet-friendly?
No, 28 vintage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 vintage offer parking?
Yes, 28 vintage does offer parking.
Does 28 vintage have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 vintage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 vintage have a pool?
Yes, 28 vintage has a pool.
Does 28 vintage have accessible units?
No, 28 vintage does not have accessible units.
Does 28 vintage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 vintage has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 vintage have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 vintage does not have units with air conditioning.
