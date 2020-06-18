28 vintage

Amenities

furniture or no furniture .boasting 3 bedroom with each of its own full bath, home welcomes you with a courtyard entrance with lush landscape. Tastefully upgraded gourmet kitchen with premium granite counters and maple cabinetry overlooks the huge living room/family room. Upgraded ceramic tile floor throughout. Upstairs master bedroom showcases large walk-in closet. Master bath features designer tile counters, dual sinks, a soaking tub and large separate shower. Also has a walk-out balcony with separate storage and gorgeous mountain and city lights view. Newer custom window shades throughout. The 2 additional well-appointed spacious bedrooms have its own full bath. Huge 2 car garage with epoxy floor and custom built-in cabinets. Woodbury commons includes resort style amenities such as pools, spas, tennis courts and much more. Walk your kids to award-winning Woodbury elementary and Woodbury town center which includes a variety of shops and dining.