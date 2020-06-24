All apartments in Irvine
28 Teak

28 Teak Brg · No Longer Available
Location

28 Teak Brg, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Prestigious Northwood gated community.... Great Cul-de-sac location** 3bed + Loft ** This gorgeous home with Open floor plan designed with bright and sunny orientation, withrich honed travertine floors.... Expansive chef's kitchen is the heart of this home crafted for the Entertainer and recently redesigned with large butler's pantry, custom wood cabinetry and counter space, timeless marble, and Viking appliances... inviting room with fireplace and walls of windows offering a backdrop of lush garden views with seamless backyard access blending the home into ambient outdoor living and entertaining... Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and upgraded spa-like bath with exquisite carrera marble and custom tile work.... Fourth Bedroom option is currently modeled as a spacious loft, while large secondary bedrooms and generous study alcove enrich your life and your home's value and offer comfortable living space for the entire family. ..Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the park and clubhouse with resort-style pool and spa...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Teak have any available units?
28 Teak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 28 Teak have?
Some of 28 Teak's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Teak currently offering any rent specials?
28 Teak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Teak pet-friendly?
No, 28 Teak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Teak offer parking?
Yes, 28 Teak offers parking.
Does 28 Teak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Teak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Teak have a pool?
Yes, 28 Teak has a pool.
Does 28 Teak have accessible units?
No, 28 Teak does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Teak have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Teak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Teak have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Teak does not have units with air conditioning.

