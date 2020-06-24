Amenities

Prestigious Northwood gated community.... Great Cul-de-sac location** 3bed + Loft ** This gorgeous home with Open floor plan designed with bright and sunny orientation, withrich honed travertine floors.... Expansive chef's kitchen is the heart of this home crafted for the Entertainer and recently redesigned with large butler's pantry, custom wood cabinetry and counter space, timeless marble, and Viking appliances... inviting room with fireplace and walls of windows offering a backdrop of lush garden views with seamless backyard access blending the home into ambient outdoor living and entertaining... Relax and recharge in your luxurious master suite and upgraded spa-like bath with exquisite carrera marble and custom tile work.... Fourth Bedroom option is currently modeled as a spacious loft, while large secondary bedrooms and generous study alcove enrich your life and your home's value and offer comfortable living space for the entire family. ..Within the highly acclaimed Irvine School District and just steps to the park and clubhouse with resort-style pool and spa...