Amazing view! Great Location, Overlooking RSJ GOLF COURSE. Brand New A/C and Heater installed. This prime single level townhome provides 2 bedrooms-2 baths with high vaulted ceilings. Spacious Living room faces the East, showing skylight & brightness; private atrium for more living area, inside laundry; Laminate flooring throughout; pretty new dishwasher; upgraded crown molding & mirrored wardrobe closets with Customer Organizer. Rental includes Water and Trash fees. Walking distance to UCI, University High and Ranch Middle School.