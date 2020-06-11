All apartments in Irvine
28 Segura

28 Segura · No Longer Available
Location

28 Segura, Irvine, CA 92612
Rancho San Joaquin

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing view! Great Location, Overlooking RSJ GOLF COURSE. Brand New A/C and Heater installed. This prime single level townhome provides 2 bedrooms-2 baths with high vaulted ceilings. Spacious Living room faces the East, showing skylight & brightness; private atrium for more living area, inside laundry; Laminate flooring throughout; pretty new dishwasher; upgraded crown molding & mirrored wardrobe closets with Customer Organizer. Rental includes Water and Trash fees. Walking distance to UCI, University High and Ranch Middle School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Segura have any available units?
28 Segura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 28 Segura currently offering any rent specials?
28 Segura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Segura pet-friendly?
No, 28 Segura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 28 Segura offer parking?
No, 28 Segura does not offer parking.
Does 28 Segura have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Segura does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Segura have a pool?
No, 28 Segura does not have a pool.
Does 28 Segura have accessible units?
No, 28 Segura does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Segura have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Segura has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Segura have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28 Segura has units with air conditioning.

