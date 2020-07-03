All apartments in Irvine
260 Tangelo

Location

260 Tangelo, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Two story end unit townhouse with living room opening to large patio on one side and open to large lakeside waterfall off front door. Second Patio Deck and cathedral ceilings in Master bedroom on second floor. Very private entrance with very delightful waterfall views on the wide end of Orangetree Lakes. Second waterfall in the distance with fountain spouts on the 3rd side. Gorgeous trees line the lagoon and create a paradise just outside your front door. Both bedrooms on second floor with connecting doors to bath from both master and hallway. Half bath on ground level for guests. Kitchen overlooks dining area out to living room and patio. Basic townhouse floorplan with no one living above or below and this end unit plan 6 is the largest in the neighborhood. Spacious master has a balcony overlooking the waterways on the side and vaulted volume ceilings. Closet between master bedroom and full bath with Attic storage. Secondary bedroom at opposite end of stairwell landing. Laminate wood flooring in Living and dining room. Some new recessed lights. White cabinets in kitchen with laundry hookups. Bring your own refrigerator washer and dryer. No pets for this landlord, sorry. Guest parking and street parking but assigned carport is #357 Rent includes use of the amenities: 2 pools and spas -one is heated year round. 6 Lighted tennis courts 2 basketball courts Workout gym. Rental clubhouse Childrens playground. Nearby dog park and city park- both off Valley Oak

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Tangelo have any available units?
260 Tangelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 260 Tangelo have?
Some of 260 Tangelo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Tangelo currently offering any rent specials?
260 Tangelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Tangelo pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Tangelo is pet friendly.
Does 260 Tangelo offer parking?
Yes, 260 Tangelo offers parking.
Does 260 Tangelo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Tangelo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Tangelo have a pool?
Yes, 260 Tangelo has a pool.
Does 260 Tangelo have accessible units?
No, 260 Tangelo does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Tangelo have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Tangelo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Tangelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Tangelo does not have units with air conditioning.

