260 Tangelo

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Two story end unit townhouse with living room opening to large patio on one side and open to large lakeside waterfall off front door. Second Patio Deck and cathedral ceilings in Master bedroom on second floor. Very private entrance with very delightful waterfall views on the wide end of Orangetree Lakes. Second waterfall in the distance with fountain spouts on the 3rd side. Gorgeous trees line the lagoon and create a paradise just outside your front door. Both bedrooms on second floor with connecting doors to bath from both master and hallway. Half bath on ground level for guests. Kitchen overlooks dining area out to living room and patio. Basic townhouse floorplan with no one living above or below and this end unit plan 6 is the largest in the neighborhood. Spacious master has a balcony overlooking the waterways on the side and vaulted volume ceilings. Closet between master bedroom and full bath with Attic storage. Secondary bedroom at opposite end of stairwell landing. Laminate wood flooring in Living and dining room. Some new recessed lights. White cabinets in kitchen with laundry hookups. Bring your own refrigerator washer and dryer. No pets for this landlord, sorry. Guest parking and street parking but assigned carport is #357 Rent includes use of the amenities: 2 pools and spas -one is heated year round. 6 Lighted tennis courts 2 basketball courts Workout gym. Rental clubhouse Childrens playground. Nearby dog park and city park- both off Valley Oak