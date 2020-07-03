26 Gingerwood

Amenities

One of the largest and most desirable Floor Plan #5 offered for lease in an up scale community of Whispering Glen in Turtle Ridge. Open Floor Plan with Tuscany Style Design on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Big open Family room with new custom paint and crown molding, granite kitchen counter tops, GE appliances and custom cabinets. New high end carpet and luxury vinyl planks flooring in the Master Bathroom. Direct access to 2-car garage. Large size covered balcony. Fully upgraded bathrooms with natural stone and frame less shower enclosure Resort style amenities include lined pool, cabana, covered BBQ, heated spa, near hiking trails and Sports Park. Ideally situated with close proximity to University of California Irvine, University High School and Vista Verde Elementally School.