Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

26 Gingerwood

26 Gingerwood · (949) 294-9858
Location

26 Gingerwood, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1859 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
One of the largest and most desirable Floor Plan #5 offered for lease in an up scale community of Whispering Glen in Turtle Ridge. Open Floor Plan with Tuscany Style Design on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Big open Family room with new custom paint and crown molding, granite kitchen counter tops, GE appliances and custom cabinets. New high end carpet and luxury vinyl planks flooring in the Master Bathroom. Direct access to 2-car garage. Large size covered balcony. Fully upgraded bathrooms with natural stone and frame less shower enclosure Resort style amenities include lined pool, cabana, covered BBQ, heated spa, near hiking trails and Sports Park. Ideally situated with close proximity to University of California Irvine, University High School and Vista Verde Elementally School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Gingerwood have any available units?
26 Gingerwood has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Gingerwood have?
Some of 26 Gingerwood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Gingerwood currently offering any rent specials?
26 Gingerwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Gingerwood pet-friendly?
No, 26 Gingerwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 26 Gingerwood offer parking?
Yes, 26 Gingerwood offers parking.
Does 26 Gingerwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Gingerwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Gingerwood have a pool?
Yes, 26 Gingerwood has a pool.
Does 26 Gingerwood have accessible units?
No, 26 Gingerwood does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Gingerwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Gingerwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Gingerwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Gingerwood does not have units with air conditioning.
