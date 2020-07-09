25 Peach Blossom

Amenities

Inside the beautifully maintained village of Stonegate East, this like-new home boasts a bright, open floor plan. Fresh paint, new recessed lights, and extra garage storage reveal pride of ownership and attention to detail. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless appliances, filtered water line, and abundant cabinetry. The casual dining area in addition to bar-style seating opens onto a generous great room perfect for intimate family dinners or entertaining guests. Built-in desk and drawers create an efficient downstairs workspace, and white plantation shutters frame all the windows throughout the home. The beautifully landscaped patio retreat features eleven blooming rose bushes, elegant King palm tree, and prolific mango tree - the perfect setting to host friends or relax and dine alfresco after work. Upstairs, the generous master suite offers raised stone counters, double sinks, tub and shower, and generous walk-in closet. Two bright secondary bedrooms, full bath, and laundry provide conveniences for everyone. The upright piano shown in the photos can remain in the home if desired. This home is just a quick walk from the village pool, park, and basketball court, and also offers residents access to new, highly-acclaimed Irvine schools.