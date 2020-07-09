All apartments in Irvine
25 Peach Blossom

25 Peach Blossom · No Longer Available
Location

25 Peach Blossom, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
Inside the beautifully maintained village of Stonegate East, this like-new home boasts a bright, open floor plan. Fresh paint, new recessed lights, and extra garage storage reveal pride of ownership and attention to detail. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless appliances, filtered water line, and abundant cabinetry. The casual dining area in addition to bar-style seating opens onto a generous great room perfect for intimate family dinners or entertaining guests. Built-in desk and drawers create an efficient downstairs workspace, and white plantation shutters frame all the windows throughout the home. The beautifully landscaped patio retreat features eleven blooming rose bushes, elegant King palm tree, and prolific mango tree - the perfect setting to host friends or relax and dine alfresco after work. Upstairs, the generous master suite offers raised stone counters, double sinks, tub and shower, and generous walk-in closet. Two bright secondary bedrooms, full bath, and laundry provide conveniences for everyone. The upright piano shown in the photos can remain in the home if desired. This home is just a quick walk from the village pool, park, and basketball court, and also offers residents access to new, highly-acclaimed Irvine schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Peach Blossom have any available units?
25 Peach Blossom doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Peach Blossom have?
Some of 25 Peach Blossom's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Peach Blossom currently offering any rent specials?
25 Peach Blossom is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Peach Blossom pet-friendly?
No, 25 Peach Blossom is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Peach Blossom offer parking?
Yes, 25 Peach Blossom offers parking.
Does 25 Peach Blossom have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Peach Blossom does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Peach Blossom have a pool?
Yes, 25 Peach Blossom has a pool.
Does 25 Peach Blossom have accessible units?
No, 25 Peach Blossom does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Peach Blossom have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Peach Blossom has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Peach Blossom have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Peach Blossom does not have units with air conditioning.

