All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 25 Hathaway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Hathaway
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

25 Hathaway

25 Hathaway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25 Hathaway, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
business center
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Magnificent, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms condo property rental in the Northwood neighborhood in Irvine. Amenities include a community pool, sidewalks, a nearby business center and access to public transportation.

The stunning and unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, ceiling fan, high ceilings, windows with plantation shutters, and fireplace. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with glossy granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, stovetop, and dishwasher. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard for some much needed fresh air.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and HOA fees which include landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with an attached garage.

Pets are not permitted in the unit but are negotiable for small pets.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Blue Gum Park, Carrotwood Park, Pinewood Park, and Sycamore Park.

The propertys Bike Score is 76/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5686347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Hathaway have any available units?
25 Hathaway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Hathaway have?
Some of 25 Hathaway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Hathaway currently offering any rent specials?
25 Hathaway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Hathaway pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Hathaway is pet friendly.
Does 25 Hathaway offer parking?
Yes, 25 Hathaway offers parking.
Does 25 Hathaway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Hathaway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Hathaway have a pool?
Yes, 25 Hathaway has a pool.
Does 25 Hathaway have accessible units?
No, 25 Hathaway does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Hathaway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Hathaway has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Hathaway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Hathaway has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology