25 Hathaway

Magnificent, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms condo property rental in the Northwood neighborhood in Irvine. Amenities include a community pool, sidewalks, a nearby business center and access to public transportation.



The stunning and unfurnished interior features hardwood and carpet floors, ceiling fan, high ceilings, windows with plantation shutters, and fireplace. The kitchen with an island counter is complete with glossy granite countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, stovetop, and dishwasher. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. Centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a yard for some much needed fresh air.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and HOA fees which include landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



It comes with an attached garage.



Pets are not permitted in the unit but are negotiable for small pets.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Blue Gum Park, Carrotwood Park, Pinewood Park, and Sycamore Park.



The propertys Bike Score is 76/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.



No Pets Allowed



