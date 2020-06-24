All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 25 Bridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
25 Bridge Trail
Last updated October 2 2019 at 9:02 PM

25 Bridge Trail

25 Bridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

25 Bridge Trail, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THREE BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT family home only steps from the top-rated Portola Springs Elementary! Quiet corner location across from a community park with large grass areas and tree-lined sidewalks. Open floor plan with lots of natural lights. Upgraded kitchen with center island, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. You'll find beautiful wood flooring, custom closet organization systems, crown molding and plantation shutters throughout the house. Abundant storage space in the attached two-car garage. This home has been meticulously maintained by the original owners. You'll love it! Home can be leased unfurnished or furnished with additional rent. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and water softener are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Bridge Trail have any available units?
25 Bridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 25 Bridge Trail have?
Some of 25 Bridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Bridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
25 Bridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Bridge Trail pet-friendly?
No, 25 Bridge Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 25 Bridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 25 Bridge Trail offers parking.
Does 25 Bridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 Bridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Bridge Trail have a pool?
No, 25 Bridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 25 Bridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 25 Bridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Bridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Bridge Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Bridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Bridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology