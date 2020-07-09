246 Greenmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets carpet refrigerator

woodbridge briarglen home, detached 2-story, 3 br, 2 1/2 ba house, well kept front yard, french front door, whole tiled flooring main floor, newly renovated bathroom of downstairs, kitchen, sliding door, dinning room light fixtures. new refrigerator. carpeting through out second floor, double sink of master bathroom, separated shower, two closets in master bedroom, one of them is walk-in closet. one separated full bathroom in upstairs, two bedrooms are side-by-side. large wrap around back yard with patio. close to elementary school, park and shopping. washer and dryer in laundry area.