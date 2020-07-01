All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

245 Tangelo #363

245 Tangelo · No Longer Available
Location

245 Tangelo, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to Orange Tree Community! - Beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath condo with a loft. Very spacious layout and remodeled kitchen. There is recessed lighting throughout the home and hardwood flooring. Private deck from the first floor by the living room where you can see the water streams. First floor also has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, loft is upstairs with the second bathroom. This community has swimming pools, tennis courts, a basketball court and a playground. Condo is nearby the Irvine Valley College and Oak Creek Golf course, close to the 5 freeway and 405 freeway, 3 miles from the Irvine Spectrum Center, and about 6 miles from UC Irvine.

*Trash & Water INCLUDED*
*Tenant pays for gas & electricity*
*Pets are NOT allowed*

Please view a 3D tour of 245 Tangelo #363 here:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5354f9c2-7acd-415d-a067-819119c3c835?setAttribution=mls

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Tangelo #363 have any available units?
245 Tangelo #363 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 245 Tangelo #363 have?
Some of 245 Tangelo #363's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Tangelo #363 currently offering any rent specials?
245 Tangelo #363 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Tangelo #363 pet-friendly?
No, 245 Tangelo #363 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 245 Tangelo #363 offer parking?
No, 245 Tangelo #363 does not offer parking.
Does 245 Tangelo #363 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Tangelo #363 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Tangelo #363 have a pool?
Yes, 245 Tangelo #363 has a pool.
Does 245 Tangelo #363 have accessible units?
No, 245 Tangelo #363 does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Tangelo #363 have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Tangelo #363 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Tangelo #363 have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Tangelo #363 does not have units with air conditioning.

