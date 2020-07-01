Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Welcome to Orange Tree Community! - Beautiful 2 bed and 2 bath condo with a loft. Very spacious layout and remodeled kitchen. There is recessed lighting throughout the home and hardwood flooring. Private deck from the first floor by the living room where you can see the water streams. First floor also has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom, loft is upstairs with the second bathroom. This community has swimming pools, tennis courts, a basketball court and a playground. Condo is nearby the Irvine Valley College and Oak Creek Golf course, close to the 5 freeway and 405 freeway, 3 miles from the Irvine Spectrum Center, and about 6 miles from UC Irvine.



*Trash & Water INCLUDED*

*Tenant pays for gas & electricity*

*Pets are NOT allowed*



Please view a 3D tour of 245 Tangelo #363 here:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5354f9c2-7acd-415d-a067-819119c3c835?setAttribution=mls



(RLNE5644934)