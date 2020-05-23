All apartments in Irvine
2442 Watermarke Place
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:39 AM

2442 Watermarke Place

2442 Watermarke · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2442 Watermarke, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Welcome to Watermarke Place! Private, fourth-floor condo with one of the best views in Watermarke features 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a community garage. The kitchen features granite countertops, wood cabinetry. The bedroom has a spacious walk-in closet and the bathroom is across the hall. The bright and light airy living room has access to the balcony with a view of Bird Sanctuary and sunset. The laundry area is located in a separate closet. The community is complete with resort-style amenities which include a fitness center, pool, spa, clubhouse, theater room, game room, tennis and basketball courts, and landscaped courtyards. Conveniently located near the UCI campus, shopping, restaurants, parks, schools, and the 55, 405 and 73 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2442 Watermarke Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2442 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2442 Watermarke Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Watermarke Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Watermarke Place does offer parking.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2442 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
