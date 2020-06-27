All apartments in Irvine
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:57 AM

24 Glenhurst

24 Glenhurst · No Longer Available
Location

24 Glenhurst, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
**Back on the Market**Light And Bright, Very Well Cared For, Beautiful Single-Story Condo Located In The Heart Of The Woodbridge Community Of Irvine. Featuring 2 Bedrooms And 2 Bathrooms, Excellent Condition And Prime Location In An Excellent School District, This Home Have It All To Be An Excellent Starter For Anyone Looking For A Place Called Home. Upon Entry, You Will See A Great Floorplan With A High Vaulted Ceiling At The Foyer Followed By Open Space Living Room With A Cozy Fireplace. The Spacious Master Bedroom Features A Huge Closet And A Master Bathroom That Has Its Separate Shower And Tub. The Second Guest Bedroom Has A View Of The Front Garden With Lots Of Sunshine Shines Through It. Kitchen Utilizes Upgraded Recessed Lighting Combined With A Breakfast Nook And Direct Access To The Two-Car Attached Garage. Washer/Dryer Hook Ups In Garage. The Irvine School District Has One Of The Highest Academic Performance Ratings Nationwide. Close To John Wayne Airport, World Famous Beaches, World Class Shopping At The District, The Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, Tustin Marketplace, And More. Woodbridge Amenities Offering 2 Beach Lagoons, 22 Pools, 16 Spas, 13 Wading Pools,24 Tennis Courts, Including 2 Lakes, Numerous Parks With Play Equipment, Volleyball Courts, Horseshoe Facilities, A Fitness Course, Walking Trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Glenhurst have any available units?
24 Glenhurst doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Glenhurst have?
Some of 24 Glenhurst's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Glenhurst currently offering any rent specials?
24 Glenhurst is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Glenhurst pet-friendly?
No, 24 Glenhurst is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Glenhurst offer parking?
Yes, 24 Glenhurst offers parking.
Does 24 Glenhurst have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Glenhurst does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Glenhurst have a pool?
Yes, 24 Glenhurst has a pool.
Does 24 Glenhurst have accessible units?
No, 24 Glenhurst does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Glenhurst have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Glenhurst does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Glenhurst have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Glenhurst does not have units with air conditioning.
