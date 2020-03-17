238 Oceano

Amenities

View View View! Panoramic views of the orchard and city lights from the floor-to-ceiling, wide panel glass door all across your living, dining and master bedroom. Live in Luxury in the exclusive gated community of The Reserve at Orchard Hills. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a brand new turnkey home with model-perfect interiors & contemporary upgrades. Buyer spent over $150k on designer upgrades and professional landscaping. *



This light and bright Terra Residence 2 home has expansive open floor plan with a main-floor bedroom, 10 feet ceiling, wood floors, crown molding, roller shade and recessed lighting. The chef’s delight kitchen includes quartzite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, a center island with seating, and a convenient large walk-in pantry. Upstairs versatile big loft could be your second family room or kids playroom. The master suite features coffered ceilings, a walk-in closet, a relaxing soaking tub, and a spacious, separate shower enclosure. *



This prime view home in a single loaded street with no neighbors behind give you 100% of privacy. The south east facing welcomes the first morning light into the house. Resort-styled amenities, beautiful parks and a walkable 5-mile trail system inspire recreation and relaxation with close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center. Top Irvine Unified Schools & Walking distance to the National Blue Ribbon Award Winner Northwood High school.