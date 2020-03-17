All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

238 Oceano

238 Oceano · No Longer Available
Location

238 Oceano, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
View View View! Panoramic views of the orchard and city lights from the floor-to-ceiling, wide panel glass door all across your living, dining and master bedroom. Live in Luxury in the exclusive gated community of The Reserve at Orchard Hills. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a brand new turnkey home with model-perfect interiors & contemporary upgrades. Buyer spent over $150k on designer upgrades and professional landscaping. *

This light and bright Terra Residence 2 home has expansive open floor plan with a main-floor bedroom, 10 feet ceiling, wood floors, crown molding, roller shade and recessed lighting. The chef’s delight kitchen includes quartzite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, built-in refrigerator, a center island with seating, and a convenient large walk-in pantry. Upstairs versatile big loft could be your second family room or kids playroom. The master suite features coffered ceilings, a walk-in closet, a relaxing soaking tub, and a spacious, separate shower enclosure. *

This prime view home in a single loaded street with no neighbors behind give you 100% of privacy. The south east facing welcomes the first morning light into the house. Resort-styled amenities, beautiful parks and a walkable 5-mile trail system inspire recreation and relaxation with close proximity to the fabulous Orchard Hills Shopping Center. Top Irvine Unified Schools & Walking distance to the National Blue Ribbon Award Winner Northwood High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Oceano have any available units?
238 Oceano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 238 Oceano have?
Some of 238 Oceano's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Oceano currently offering any rent specials?
238 Oceano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Oceano pet-friendly?
No, 238 Oceano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 238 Oceano offer parking?
No, 238 Oceano does not offer parking.
Does 238 Oceano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Oceano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Oceano have a pool?
No, 238 Oceano does not have a pool.
Does 238 Oceano have accessible units?
No, 238 Oceano does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Oceano have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Oceano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Oceano have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Oceano does not have units with air conditioning.
