All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2331 WATERMARKE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2331 WATERMARKE Place
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:45 AM

2331 WATERMARKE Place

2331 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2331 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Beautiful corner unit with an open floor plan overlooking the Serenity Garden and Nature Preserve, is just the beginning of your Resort Style Living. This Home includes granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom and extra storage space at balcony. All new: microwave, stove/oven, carpet, blinds, hot water heater, garbage disposal, and new paint. All other appliances are less than 2-3 years old. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as, concierge service, fitness center, screening room, pools, spas and Tennis courts.Side by side washer and dryer included. CLOSE TO JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT, FREEWAY ACCESS, UCI, FASHION ISLANDS SHOPPING MALL AND NEWPORT BEACH AND MUCH MORE. COME AND SEE IT FOR YOURSELF AND ENJOY! Parking at 316 and 318. Management will allow showing 7 days 9:00-5:00. See main office for keycard to show pool, fitness center and other amenities. Trash pickup is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 WATERMARKE Place have any available units?
2331 WATERMARKE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2331 WATERMARKE Place have?
Some of 2331 WATERMARKE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 WATERMARKE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2331 WATERMARKE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 WATERMARKE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2331 WATERMARKE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2331 WATERMARKE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2331 WATERMARKE Place offers parking.
Does 2331 WATERMARKE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 WATERMARKE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 WATERMARKE Place have a pool?
Yes, 2331 WATERMARKE Place has a pool.
Does 2331 WATERMARKE Place have accessible units?
No, 2331 WATERMARKE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 WATERMARKE Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 WATERMARKE Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 WATERMARKE Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 WATERMARKE Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology