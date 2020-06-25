2331 WATERMARKE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal parking gym

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym parking pool media room tennis court

Beautiful corner unit with an open floor plan overlooking the Serenity Garden and Nature Preserve, is just the beginning of your Resort Style Living. This Home includes granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom and extra storage space at balcony. All new: microwave, stove/oven, carpet, blinds, hot water heater, garbage disposal, and new paint. All other appliances are less than 2-3 years old. Experience a sophisticated lifestyle in one of the best condominiums in Orange County! The Watermarke Community provides you with a bounty of amenities such as, concierge service, fitness center, screening room, pools, spas and Tennis courts.Side by side washer and dryer included. CLOSE TO JOHN WAYNE AIRPORT, FREEWAY ACCESS, UCI, FASHION ISLANDS SHOPPING MALL AND NEWPORT BEACH AND MUCH MORE. COME AND SEE IT FOR YOURSELF AND ENJOY! Parking at 316 and 318. Management will allow showing 7 days 9:00-5:00. See main office for keycard to show pool, fitness center and other amenities. Trash pickup is included.