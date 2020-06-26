All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:24 PM

2314 Synergy

2314 Synergy · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in Irvine Business Complex. One of the bedroom downstairs is an open space den that can be office or shared study room. Conveniently located within 1 mile from The District Shopping Center and Diamond Jamboree, close to the 405 and 55 freeways, John Wayne Airport, and SouthCoast Plaza. Enjoy open-floor kitchen and large shared living space in a quite and secluded community. The kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances, complete with a beautiful spacious kitchen island.

Master bedroom unit with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer in the unit, along with a linen closet.

2-car garages accessible from the first floor. Large windows, providing abundant natural lighting, spacious patios and great views. Enjoy 24 hour pool access, barbecue grill usage and playgrounds. Ideal for college student and professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Synergy have any available units?
2314 Synergy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2314 Synergy have?
Some of 2314 Synergy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Synergy currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Synergy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Synergy pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Synergy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2314 Synergy offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Synergy offers parking.
Does 2314 Synergy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 Synergy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Synergy have a pool?
Yes, 2314 Synergy has a pool.
Does 2314 Synergy have accessible units?
No, 2314 Synergy does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Synergy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Synergy has units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Synergy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Synergy does not have units with air conditioning.
