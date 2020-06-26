2314 Synergy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Brand new 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in Irvine Business Complex. One of the bedroom downstairs is an open space den that can be office or shared study room. Conveniently located within 1 mile from The District Shopping Center and Diamond Jamboree, close to the 405 and 55 freeways, John Wayne Airport, and SouthCoast Plaza. Enjoy open-floor kitchen and large shared living space in a quite and secluded community. The kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances, complete with a beautiful spacious kitchen island.



Master bedroom unit with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer in the unit, along with a linen closet.



2-car garages accessible from the first floor. Large windows, providing abundant natural lighting, spacious patios and great views. Enjoy 24 hour pool access, barbecue grill usage and playgrounds. Ideal for college student and professionals.