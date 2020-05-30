Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

This absolutely beautiful home is ready for immediate move in. This 3 bed, 3 bath Plan Three model is set on one of the largest lots in the Siena collection in Laguna Altura and has no neighbors behind it or to either side, offering unrivaled privacy. Laguna Altura is minutes from everything, but set behind the private guarded gates and surrounded by open space, is seemingly worlds away from the daily grind. Pristine beaches and hiking/biking trails are just minutes away… The community includes a sumptuous pool & spa, shady parks, sport courts, and plenty of places to hang out with friends to BBQ and catch up. In addition to all of the lifestyle amenities, the home is served by first-class IUSD schools. What more could you want? See it today and be the lucky one who gets to call this Home :) // ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED for $5,200/MO // AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY // SMALL DOG CONSIDERED