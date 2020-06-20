All apartments in Irvine
23 Alevera
23 Alevera

23 Alevera · No Longer Available
Location

23 Alevera, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This property is detached condo and is in an excellent location in the Village of Oak Creek. The property is on a corner location with a one car drive through garage leading to the expanded tandem patio. The two bedrooms are both upstairs with their own separate bathrooms. The first floor has tile flooring and the stairs and second level are hardwood. The community is close to transportation and the Irvine Spectrum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Alevera have any available units?
23 Alevera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Alevera have?
Some of 23 Alevera's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Alevera currently offering any rent specials?
23 Alevera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Alevera pet-friendly?
No, 23 Alevera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Alevera offer parking?
Yes, 23 Alevera does offer parking.
Does 23 Alevera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Alevera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Alevera have a pool?
No, 23 Alevera does not have a pool.
Does 23 Alevera have accessible units?
No, 23 Alevera does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Alevera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Alevera has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Alevera have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Alevera does not have units with air conditioning.
