This property is detached condo and is in an excellent location in the Village of Oak Creek. The property is on a corner location with a one car drive through garage leading to the expanded tandem patio. The two bedrooms are both upstairs with their own separate bathrooms. The first floor has tile flooring and the stairs and second level are hardwood. The community is close to transportation and the Irvine Spectrum
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Alevera have any available units?
23 Alevera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Alevera have?
Some of 23 Alevera's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Alevera currently offering any rent specials?
23 Alevera isn't currently offering any rent specials.