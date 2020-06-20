23 Alevera

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This property is detached condo and is in an excellent location in the Village of Oak Creek. The property is on a corner location with a one car drive through garage leading to the expanded tandem patio. The two bedrooms are both upstairs with their own separate bathrooms. The first floor has tile flooring and the stairs and second level are hardwood. The community is close to transportation and the Irvine Spectrum