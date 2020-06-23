All apartments in Irvine
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
225 Compass
225 Compass

225 Compass · No Longer Available
Location

225 Compass, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Fully Furnished Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Pavilion Park. Open floor plan. High ceilings throughout. Downstairs bedroom with full bath and closet. Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet and full bathroom. Gorgeous master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, lounging tub, and large walk-in closet. Butler's pantry, Kitchen Aid appliances, built-in fridge, 6 gas burner stove, wine fridge, Caesar stone counters. Walnut flooring, turtle dove carpeting, balcony, large upstairs laundry room, storage cabinets. Great neighbors, walking distance to pool, spa, recreation area, courts, clubhouse, bike trail, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Compass have any available units?
225 Compass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 225 Compass have?
Some of 225 Compass's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Compass currently offering any rent specials?
225 Compass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Compass pet-friendly?
No, 225 Compass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 225 Compass offer parking?
No, 225 Compass does not offer parking.
Does 225 Compass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Compass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Compass have a pool?
Yes, 225 Compass has a pool.
Does 225 Compass have accessible units?
No, 225 Compass does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Compass have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Compass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Compass have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Compass does not have units with air conditioning.
