225 Compass

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub

Fully Furnished Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Pavilion Park. Open floor plan. High ceilings throughout. Downstairs bedroom with full bath and closet. Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet and full bathroom. Gorgeous master bathroom with dual sinks, separate shower, lounging tub, and large walk-in closet. Butler's pantry, Kitchen Aid appliances, built-in fridge, 6 gas burner stove, wine fridge, Caesar stone counters. Walnut flooring, turtle dove carpeting, balcony, large upstairs laundry room, storage cabinets. Great neighbors, walking distance to pool, spa, recreation area, courts, clubhouse, bike trail, and more.