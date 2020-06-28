All apartments in Irvine
2218 Nolita

2218 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW highly upgraded one bedroom plus den modern living at Central Irvine! Extremely convenient location! Wi-Fi certified home with preinstalled many smart features support by Amazon. Designer selected wood flooring in kitchen, great room and office/ den. upgraded carpet and bathroom floor tiles. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. Connect with stylish facilitated court yard through your deck. Two separate parking spaces. Window covering will be installed before moving in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 Nolita have any available units?
2218 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2218 Nolita have?
Some of 2218 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2218 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2218 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2218 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2218 Nolita offers parking.
Does 2218 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 Nolita have a pool?
No, 2218 Nolita does not have a pool.
Does 2218 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2218 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 Nolita has units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
