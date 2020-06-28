2218 Nolita

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

BRAND NEW highly upgraded one bedroom plus den modern living at Central Irvine! Extremely convenient location! Wi-Fi certified home with preinstalled many smart features support by Amazon. Designer selected wood flooring in kitchen, great room and office/ den. upgraded carpet and bathroom floor tiles. Brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer equipped. Connect with stylish facilitated court yard through your deck. Two separate parking spaces. Window covering will be installed before moving in.