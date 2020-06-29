All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

221 Pineview

221 Pineview · No Longer Available
Location

221 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
$2,395/2br - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME (1,204 sqft) - Property Id: 159364

$2,395/2br -
IRVINE--Gorgeous-2 story-spacious Townhome (private garden patio with view of beautiful pond) (1,204 sf), pools and tennis courts , 2BR, 1.5 BA, central A/C, Family Rm with fireplace, separate Dining Rm,, Laundry Rm with W/D hookups; you can walk right out to two reserved carport spaces. . The Lakes Association Privileges, Pools, Tennis, 2 carports. Two blocks from shopping. 2 covered carports, Great location; This Townhome is walking distance to schools with great school district, near shopping. This spacious 2 story townhome (not an apartment) , 221 Pineview, Irvine 92620 .Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631 (E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com). ADDRESS: 221 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620.

(Cat is OK)

SCHOOLS
Northwood is within the Irvine Unified School District.

Available: November 1, 2019.
Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631
E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com

Requirements:

1. Minimum FICO credit score Min. 500
2. No criminal history and no past evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159364p
Property Id 159364

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5167981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Pineview have any available units?
221 Pineview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 221 Pineview have?
Some of 221 Pineview's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Pineview currently offering any rent specials?
221 Pineview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Pineview pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Pineview is pet friendly.
Does 221 Pineview offer parking?
Yes, 221 Pineview offers parking.
Does 221 Pineview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Pineview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Pineview have a pool?
Yes, 221 Pineview has a pool.
Does 221 Pineview have accessible units?
No, 221 Pineview does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Pineview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Pineview has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Pineview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Pineview has units with air conditioning.
