Amenities
$2,395/2br - SPACIOUS TOWNHOME (1,204 sqft) - Property Id: 159364
$2,395/2br -
IRVINE--Gorgeous-2 story-spacious Townhome (private garden patio with view of beautiful pond) (1,204 sf), pools and tennis courts , 2BR, 1.5 BA, central A/C, Family Rm with fireplace, separate Dining Rm,, Laundry Rm with W/D hookups; you can walk right out to two reserved carport spaces. . The Lakes Association Privileges, Pools, Tennis, 2 carports. Two blocks from shopping. 2 covered carports, Great location; This Townhome is walking distance to schools with great school district, near shopping. This spacious 2 story townhome (not an apartment) , 221 Pineview, Irvine 92620 .Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631 (E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com). ADDRESS: 221 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620.
(Cat is OK)
SCHOOLS
Northwood is within the Irvine Unified School District.
Available: November 1, 2019.
Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631
E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com
Requirements:
1. Minimum FICO credit score Min. 500
2. No criminal history and no past evictions.
No Dogs Allowed
