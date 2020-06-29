Amenities

SPACIOUS TOWNHOME (1,204 sqft)



IRVINE--Gorgeous-2 story-spacious Townhome (private garden patio with view of beautiful pond) (1,204 sf), pools and tennis courts , 2BR, 1.5 BA, central A/C, Family Rm with fireplace, separate Dining Rm,, Laundry Rm with W/D hookups; you can walk right out to two reserved carport spaces. . The Lakes Association Privileges, Pools, Tennis, 2 carports. Two blocks from shopping. 2 covered carports, Great location; This Townhome is walking distance to schools with great school district, near shopping. This spacious 2 story townhome (not an apartment) , 221 Pineview, Irvine 92620 .Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631 (E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com). ADDRESS: 221 Pineview, Irvine, CA 92620.



(Cat is OK)



SCHOOLS

Northwood is within the Irvine Unified School District.



Available: November 1, 2019.

Please call Steven: Tel. (714) 350-3631

E-mail: svle99@yahoo.com



Requirements:



1. Minimum FICO credit score Min. 500

2. No criminal history and no past evictions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159364p

No Dogs Allowed



