Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

221 Danbrook

221 Danbrook · No Longer Available
Location

221 Danbrook, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This charming one bedroom, one bathroom condo is nestled in the tranquil courtyard of the Turtle Ridge Condos, conveniently located near the UC Irvine campus and within a few miles of shopping, trails, and over 200 restaurants. This one-owner, first story home has been well cared for, and features a spacious bedroom, lots of closet space, a custom glass shower in the bathroom, and a separate laundry room / office space. Recessed lighting gives the space an updated look. Access the bathroom from either the laundry area or your bedroom. The living room, kitchen and dining room have an open and light floor plan, with a bar and gas fireplace with an easy on/off switch. Enjoy the attached, private one-car garage that has built-in shelving cabinets, and overhead storage. The complex has plenty of street parking for you and your guests. This beautifully landscaped neighborhood also features a large gated pool area, with a spa included. Overall, this property is a fantastic investment opportunity, being so near to the campus. Move-in ready condition. Get ready to call this place your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Danbrook have any available units?
221 Danbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 221 Danbrook have?
Some of 221 Danbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Danbrook currently offering any rent specials?
221 Danbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Danbrook pet-friendly?
No, 221 Danbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 221 Danbrook offer parking?
Yes, 221 Danbrook offers parking.
Does 221 Danbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Danbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Danbrook have a pool?
Yes, 221 Danbrook has a pool.
Does 221 Danbrook have accessible units?
Yes, 221 Danbrook has accessible units.
Does 221 Danbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Danbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Danbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Danbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
