221 Danbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This charming one bedroom, one bathroom condo is nestled in the tranquil courtyard of the Turtle Ridge Condos, conveniently located near the UC Irvine campus and within a few miles of shopping, trails, and over 200 restaurants. This one-owner, first story home has been well cared for, and features a spacious bedroom, lots of closet space, a custom glass shower in the bathroom, and a separate laundry room / office space. Recessed lighting gives the space an updated look. Access the bathroom from either the laundry area or your bedroom. The living room, kitchen and dining room have an open and light floor plan, with a bar and gas fireplace with an easy on/off switch. Enjoy the attached, private one-car garage that has built-in shelving cabinets, and overhead storage. The complex has plenty of street parking for you and your guests. This beautifully landscaped neighborhood also features a large gated pool area, with a spa included. Overall, this property is a fantastic investment opportunity, being so near to the campus. Move-in ready condition. Get ready to call this place your new home!