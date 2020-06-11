2203 Watermarke Place

Amenities

Gorgeous and spacious Beekman model one bedroom condo situated at a quiet second floor inside location with view of the trees. Not facing any other units, this private retreat has custom paint with chic chandelier, granite counter top, recess lighting, crown molding and washer and dryer. Take advantage of all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!