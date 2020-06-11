All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2203 Watermarke Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2203 Watermarke Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2203 Watermarke Place

2203 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2203 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous and spacious Beekman model one bedroom condo situated at a quiet second floor inside location with view of the trees. Not facing any other units, this private retreat has custom paint with chic chandelier, granite counter top, recess lighting, crown molding and washer and dryer. Take advantage of all the amenities that Watermarke has to offer which include 3 pools, 4 spas, fitness center, mini theater, club house, conference rooms, business center, basketball and tennis courts. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach and only 5 minutes to John Wayne Airport and UCI. Come and live in this wonderful community right now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2203 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2203 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2203 Watermarke Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Watermarke Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2203 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2203 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 2203 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 Watermarke Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Watermarke Place have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Watermarke Place has a pool.
Does 2203 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2203 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology