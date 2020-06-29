All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 22 Deer Track.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
22 Deer Track
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:51 PM

22 Deer Track

22 Deer Track · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22 Deer Track, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Beautiful home located in Portola Spring, features 3322 sqft of living space, open floor plan. The floor plan features 4 bedrooms (three upstairs and one downstairs), 4 bathrooms and a loft on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen opens to the dining room includes granite counter-top, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance, built-in refrigerator, and cabinetry. Quiet master bedroom separated from the other bedroom, and it has a bathroom features dual-sink, walk-in shower, soaking tub, built-in speakers, cabinets and a large walk-in closet. Additional features include spacious second-floor balcony oversees the front, hardwood floor throughout the interior and a 2-car attached garage. Private backyard is perfect for entertainment, built-in BBQ area in the sunken patio. Community amenities include a Junior Olympic swimming pool, a spa, barbecues area , playgrounds, and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Deer Track have any available units?
22 Deer Track doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Deer Track have?
Some of 22 Deer Track's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Deer Track currently offering any rent specials?
22 Deer Track is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Deer Track pet-friendly?
No, 22 Deer Track is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Deer Track offer parking?
Yes, 22 Deer Track offers parking.
Does 22 Deer Track have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Deer Track does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Deer Track have a pool?
Yes, 22 Deer Track has a pool.
Does 22 Deer Track have accessible units?
No, 22 Deer Track does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Deer Track have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Deer Track has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Deer Track have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Deer Track does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology