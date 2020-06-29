22 Deer Track

Amenities

This Beautiful home located in Portola Spring, features 3322 sqft of living space, open floor plan. The floor plan features 4 bedrooms (three upstairs and one downstairs), 4 bathrooms and a loft on the second floor. Gourmet kitchen opens to the dining room includes granite counter-top, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance, built-in refrigerator, and cabinetry. Quiet master bedroom separated from the other bedroom, and it has a bathroom features dual-sink, walk-in shower, soaking tub, built-in speakers, cabinets and a large walk-in closet. Additional features include spacious second-floor balcony oversees the front, hardwood floor throughout the interior and a 2-car attached garage. Private backyard is perfect for entertainment, built-in BBQ area in the sunken patio. Community amenities include a Junior Olympic swimming pool, a spa, barbecues area , playgrounds, and tennis courts.