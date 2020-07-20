219 Kensington

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

GREAT location in the GATED community of Park Lane. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms upstairs plus POWDER room downstairs. GLEAMING wood flooring downstairs and WOOD LOOK flooring upstairs with TILE flooring in all bathrooms. Kitchen features CENTER island, lots of counter space and a desk for paper work. Cozy FIREPLACE in the formal living room. Dining room plus kitchen NOOK. Recessed NICHE for entertainment CENTER or large TV.

Large patio. 2 car ATTACHED garage. Enjoy the RESORT style pool, inviting spa, COVERED barbecue area.