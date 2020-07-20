All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 219 Kensington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
219 Kensington
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

219 Kensington

219 Kensington Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

219 Kensington Park, Irvine, CA 92606

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
GREAT location in the GATED community of Park Lane. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms upstairs plus POWDER room downstairs. GLEAMING wood flooring downstairs and WOOD LOOK flooring upstairs with TILE flooring in all bathrooms. Kitchen features CENTER island, lots of counter space and a desk for paper work. Cozy FIREPLACE in the formal living room. Dining room plus kitchen NOOK. Recessed NICHE for entertainment CENTER or large TV.
Large patio. 2 car ATTACHED garage. Enjoy the RESORT style pool, inviting spa, COVERED barbecue area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Kensington have any available units?
219 Kensington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 219 Kensington have?
Some of 219 Kensington's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Kensington currently offering any rent specials?
219 Kensington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Kensington pet-friendly?
No, 219 Kensington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 219 Kensington offer parking?
Yes, 219 Kensington offers parking.
Does 219 Kensington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Kensington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Kensington have a pool?
Yes, 219 Kensington has a pool.
Does 219 Kensington have accessible units?
No, 219 Kensington does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Kensington have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Kensington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Kensington have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Kensington does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology