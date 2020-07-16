216 Coral Rose

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse in the prestigious community of Turtle Ridge. This elegantly upgraded two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residence is a coveted corner unit with bright sunlight and loads of upgrades such as new wood flooring, new carpet and modern kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This home also features an attached two-car non-tandem garage. Association pool and spa are walking distance. Nestled at the base of Turtle Ridge, this home is minutes away from Fashion Island, Crystal Cove, Newport Beach. Be a part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District with University High & Vista Verde.