Last updated July 6 2020 at 4:58 PM

216 Coral Rose

216 Coral Rose · (949) 450-8800
Location

216 Coral Rose, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse in the prestigious community of Turtle Ridge. This elegantly upgraded two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residence is a coveted corner unit with bright sunlight and loads of upgrades such as new wood flooring, new carpet and modern kitchen with gorgeous granite counters and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. This home also features an attached two-car non-tandem garage. Association pool and spa are walking distance. Nestled at the base of Turtle Ridge, this home is minutes away from Fashion Island, Crystal Cove, Newport Beach. Be a part of the award-winning Irvine Unified School District with University High & Vista Verde.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Coral Rose have any available units?
216 Coral Rose has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Coral Rose have?
Some of 216 Coral Rose's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Coral Rose currently offering any rent specials?
216 Coral Rose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Coral Rose pet-friendly?
No, 216 Coral Rose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 216 Coral Rose offer parking?
Yes, 216 Coral Rose offers parking.
Does 216 Coral Rose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Coral Rose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Coral Rose have a pool?
Yes, 216 Coral Rose has a pool.
Does 216 Coral Rose have accessible units?
No, 216 Coral Rose does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Coral Rose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Coral Rose has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Coral Rose have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Coral Rose does not have units with air conditioning.
