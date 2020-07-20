All apartments in Irvine
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:23 AM

215 Danbrook

215 Danbrook · No Longer Available
Location

215 Danbrook, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning end unit, single-level (NO STAIRS) with porch entry located in Turtle Ridge's Ashton Green with one bedroom plus hallway nook, one bath, and a one car attached direct access garage! Open floor plan with separate living room with cozy fireplace and dining room and inside laundry. (Washer/Dryer Included)! Elegant upgrades include designer paint, custom tile and laminate flooring, and custom built-in. Immaculate kitchen (refrigerator included) with upgraded counters and a sit up bar. Master suite with dual mirrored closets. Enjoy resort-style amenities including pool, spa and BBQ. Minutes to Fashion Island and UCI.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Danbrook have any available units?
215 Danbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 215 Danbrook have?
Some of 215 Danbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Danbrook currently offering any rent specials?
215 Danbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Danbrook pet-friendly?
No, 215 Danbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 215 Danbrook offer parking?
Yes, 215 Danbrook offers parking.
Does 215 Danbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Danbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Danbrook have a pool?
Yes, 215 Danbrook has a pool.
Does 215 Danbrook have accessible units?
No, 215 Danbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Danbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Danbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Danbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Danbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
