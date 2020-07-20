215 Danbrook

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning end unit, single-level (NO STAIRS) with porch entry located in Turtle Ridge's Ashton Green with one bedroom plus hallway nook, one bath, and a one car attached direct access garage! Open floor plan with separate living room with cozy fireplace and dining room and inside laundry. (Washer/Dryer Included)! Elegant upgrades include designer paint, custom tile and laminate flooring, and custom built-in. Immaculate kitchen (refrigerator included) with upgraded counters and a sit up bar. Master suite with dual mirrored closets. Enjoy resort-style amenities including pool, spa and BBQ. Minutes to Fashion Island and UCI.