210 Lockford

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Enjoy SINGLE LEVEL living on the first floor in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath END UNIT condo in the gated community of Northpark. Spacious kitchen with white shaker kitchen cabinets, white quartz countertops, chevron backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. Easy access to drop off your groceries when entering the home from the attached, 2 car garage. Convenient, interior laundry room. Adjacent to the dining area, through the French doors, relax and enjoy the fresh air to your California room. The expansive patio is perfect for basking in sunshine, small gatherings and BBQs. Easy cleanup with vinyl flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Amenities in the community include 1 clubhouse, 5 swimming pools, 6 parks, 3 tot lots, 1 full basketball court, 2 half courts and 3 tennis courts. For a virtual tour, please visit: https://virtualtours.dysphoto.com/share/collection/7lV2x?fs=1&vr=1&autorotate=0.04&thumbs=-1&chromeless=1&logo=-1