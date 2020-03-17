All apartments in Irvine
210 Lockford
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

210 Lockford

210 Lockford · No Longer Available
Location

210 Lockford, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Enjoy SINGLE LEVEL living on the first floor in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath END UNIT condo in the gated community of Northpark. Spacious kitchen with white shaker kitchen cabinets, white quartz countertops, chevron backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. Easy access to drop off your groceries when entering the home from the attached, 2 car garage. Convenient, interior laundry room. Adjacent to the dining area, through the French doors, relax and enjoy the fresh air to your California room. The expansive patio is perfect for basking in sunshine, small gatherings and BBQs. Easy cleanup with vinyl flooring throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. Amenities in the community include 1 clubhouse, 5 swimming pools, 6 parks, 3 tot lots, 1 full basketball court, 2 half courts and 3 tennis courts. For a virtual tour, please visit: https://virtualtours.dysphoto.com/share/collection/7lV2x?fs=1&vr=1&autorotate=0.04&thumbs=-1&chromeless=1&logo=-1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lockford have any available units?
210 Lockford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 210 Lockford have?
Some of 210 Lockford's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lockford currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lockford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lockford pet-friendly?
No, 210 Lockford is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 210 Lockford offer parking?
Yes, 210 Lockford does offer parking.
Does 210 Lockford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lockford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lockford have a pool?
Yes, 210 Lockford has a pool.
Does 210 Lockford have accessible units?
Yes, 210 Lockford has accessible units.
Does 210 Lockford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Lockford has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lockford have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Lockford does not have units with air conditioning.
