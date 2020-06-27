All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 21 Trovita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
21 Trovita
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:33 AM

21 Trovita

21 Trovita · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21 Trovita, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
One of the most outstandingly upgraded and located homes in the exclusive world-renowned 24 hours gated community of Canyon Creek! Almost brand new home completely remodeled and upgraded with some of the most amazing upgrades you can imagine, new wide plank wood floors throughout, crown molding, wainscotting, updated recessed lighting, brand new master bathroom. 21 Trovita also boasts some of the best amenities in Irvine with Tennis Center, swimming pool and children's playground located inside the gates; one of ONLY 6 gated communities to have this. 21 Trovita also has direct access to Hicks Canyon hiking trail. An exquisite floor plan with bedroom and bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms plus an office upstairs with two view decks, a rare 3 car side by side garage with extra long driveway. e. Attend excellent Irvine schools including Northwood High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Trovita have any available units?
21 Trovita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Trovita have?
Some of 21 Trovita's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Trovita currently offering any rent specials?
21 Trovita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Trovita pet-friendly?
No, 21 Trovita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Trovita offer parking?
Yes, 21 Trovita offers parking.
Does 21 Trovita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Trovita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Trovita have a pool?
Yes, 21 Trovita has a pool.
Does 21 Trovita have accessible units?
No, 21 Trovita does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Trovita have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Trovita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Trovita have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Trovita does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology