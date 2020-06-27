Amenities

One of the most outstandingly upgraded and located homes in the exclusive world-renowned 24 hours gated community of Canyon Creek! Almost brand new home completely remodeled and upgraded with some of the most amazing upgrades you can imagine, new wide plank wood floors throughout, crown molding, wainscotting, updated recessed lighting, brand new master bathroom. 21 Trovita also boasts some of the best amenities in Irvine with Tennis Center, swimming pool and children's playground located inside the gates; one of ONLY 6 gated communities to have this. 21 Trovita also has direct access to Hicks Canyon hiking trail. An exquisite floor plan with bedroom and bath downstairs, 4 bedrooms plus an office upstairs with two view decks, a rare 3 car side by side garage with extra long driveway. e. Attend excellent Irvine schools including Northwood High.