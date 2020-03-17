21 Norwich

Amenities
Beautiful home with many upgrades, no one behind, premium lot!! Great location, walking distance to Stonegate elementary school and community center. This gorgeous home offers wooden floor, plush carpet, upgraded cabinets throughout, crown moldings, recessed light and plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, work desk. Community amenities include 4 resort like pools, 7 parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, club house, tiny tots, many playgrounds. Close to shopping, dining, easy access to freeways!!