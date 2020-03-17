All apartments in Irvine
21 Norwich

21 Norwich · No Longer Available
Location

21 Norwich, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home with many upgrades, no one behind, premium lot!! Great location, walking distance to Stonegate elementary school and community center. This gorgeous home offers wooden floor, plush carpet, upgraded cabinets throughout, crown moldings, recessed light and plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, work desk. Community amenities include 4 resort like pools, 7 parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, club house, tiny tots, many playgrounds. Close to shopping, dining, easy access to freeways!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Norwich have any available units?
21 Norwich doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Norwich have?
Some of 21 Norwich's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Norwich currently offering any rent specials?
21 Norwich is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Norwich pet-friendly?
No, 21 Norwich is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Norwich offer parking?
Yes, 21 Norwich offers parking.
Does 21 Norwich have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Norwich does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Norwich have a pool?
Yes, 21 Norwich has a pool.
Does 21 Norwich have accessible units?
No, 21 Norwich does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Norwich have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Norwich has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Norwich have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Norwich does not have units with air conditioning.
