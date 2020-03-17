21 Norwich

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home with many upgrades, no one behind, premium lot!! Great location, walking distance to Stonegate elementary school and community center. This gorgeous home offers wooden floor, plush carpet, upgraded cabinets throughout, crown moldings, recessed light and plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island, work desk. Community amenities include 4 resort like pools, 7 parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, club house, tiny tots, many playgrounds. Close to shopping, dining, easy access to freeways!!