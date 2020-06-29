21 Hollowglen

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking playground pool tennis court

Welcome to this beautifully updated Woodbridge home. It has all the comforts and upgrades to compliment this fantastic location inside the loop nearby Northlake. Enjoy being the first to live here since the new renovation in this end-unit and private 2 BR, 1.5 BA townhome with remodeled kitchen, upgraded tile flooring, stone-like counters, NEW refrigerator; NEW Washer and Dryer; NEW Air Conditioner; NEW patio and NEW carpet. The bathrooms have newer vanities and tile, upgraded fixtures and lighting, newer windows... the list goes on! Very bright floor plan with extra windows, fireplace, huge bedrooms, central AC and heat, private patio and 2 carports directly behind the unit. Convenient greenbelt location inside the loop with nearby park with pool access. Woodbridge residents enjoy use of 2 lakes, over 20 pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds in addition to top-ranked schools. Will consider a small pet with deposit.