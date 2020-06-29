All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 21 Hollowglen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
21 Hollowglen
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:49 PM

21 Hollowglen

21 Hollowglen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

21 Hollowglen, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this beautifully updated Woodbridge home. It has all the comforts and upgrades to compliment this fantastic location inside the loop nearby Northlake. Enjoy being the first to live here since the new renovation in this end-unit and private 2 BR, 1.5 BA townhome with remodeled kitchen, upgraded tile flooring, stone-like counters, NEW refrigerator; NEW Washer and Dryer; NEW Air Conditioner; NEW patio and NEW carpet. The bathrooms have newer vanities and tile, upgraded fixtures and lighting, newer windows... the list goes on! Very bright floor plan with extra windows, fireplace, huge bedrooms, central AC and heat, private patio and 2 carports directly behind the unit. Convenient greenbelt location inside the loop with nearby park with pool access. Woodbridge residents enjoy use of 2 lakes, over 20 pools, tennis courts, parks and playgrounds in addition to top-ranked schools. Will consider a small pet with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Hollowglen have any available units?
21 Hollowglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Hollowglen have?
Some of 21 Hollowglen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Hollowglen currently offering any rent specials?
21 Hollowglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Hollowglen pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Hollowglen is pet friendly.
Does 21 Hollowglen offer parking?
Yes, 21 Hollowglen offers parking.
Does 21 Hollowglen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Hollowglen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Hollowglen have a pool?
Yes, 21 Hollowglen has a pool.
Does 21 Hollowglen have accessible units?
No, 21 Hollowglen does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Hollowglen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Hollowglen has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Hollowglen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 Hollowglen has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology