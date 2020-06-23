All apartments in Irvine
20 Ellisworth Aisle
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

20 Ellisworth Aisle

20 Ellisworth Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

20 Ellisworth Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Desirable 2 Bedroom Irvine Northwood Condo - Check out this awesome 360 virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=do788ecx7Vf

Desirable Northwood Irvine condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - 1,279 square feet. Living area is above the garage therefore; no one above or below you and only one common wall. Features stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Master bedroom includes two closets and a connecting bathroom with an over-sized tub and dual vanity. Large patio located off the dining room. Unit is currently tenant occupied until 3/1/2020. Unit has been painted and new carpet installed after the photos were taken. New photos to come.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval***

(RLNE4654451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Ellisworth Aisle have any available units?
20 Ellisworth Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Ellisworth Aisle have?
Some of 20 Ellisworth Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Ellisworth Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
20 Ellisworth Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Ellisworth Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Ellisworth Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 20 Ellisworth Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 20 Ellisworth Aisle offers parking.
Does 20 Ellisworth Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Ellisworth Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Ellisworth Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 20 Ellisworth Aisle has a pool.
Does 20 Ellisworth Aisle have accessible units?
No, 20 Ellisworth Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Ellisworth Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Ellisworth Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Ellisworth Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Ellisworth Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
