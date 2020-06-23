20 Ellisworth Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Desirable 2 Bedroom Irvine Northwood Condo - Check out this awesome 360 virtual tour!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=do788ecx7Vf



Desirable Northwood Irvine condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - 1,279 square feet. Living area is above the garage therefore; no one above or below you and only one common wall. Features stainless steel gas stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Master bedroom includes two closets and a connecting bathroom with an over-sized tub and dual vanity. Large patio located off the dining room. Unit is currently tenant occupied until 3/1/2020. Unit has been painted and new carpet installed after the photos were taken. New photos to come.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2400 security deposit on approved credit. To schedule a showing or apply please visit our website at www.irvinepropertymanagement.net There is a $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Richard richard@irvinepropmgmt.com or Alex 949-679-0440 ext 121 or alex@irvinepropmgmt.com *** Please submit pets for approval***



