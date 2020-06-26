2 Springfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Irvine! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xTvdX5cQs47



Take a look at this fun video tour!

https://youtu.be/H96Bx-3ymd0



Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Irvine's Heritage Grove community close to Walnut and Jeffrey. Great end unit location with easy access to the carport via the back gate and courtyard. Large living room with warm wood flooring and cool ceiling fan. Wonderful kitchen with beautiful granite counters and wood cabinetry with large pantry and attached dining area that opens up to the back patio area. All spacious bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans and well appointed bathroom tub shower.



Wonderful Irvine location within walking distance of Irvine High School. Close to the 5, 405, and the 133 for easy commutes. Many parks with hiking and biking trails all around the community. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away at the Irvine Spectrum!



Home is available for move in 07/01/2019 with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE4979065)