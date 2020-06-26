All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

2 Springfield

2 Springfield · No Longer Available
Location

2 Springfield, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Irvine! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xTvdX5cQs47

Take a look at this fun video tour!
https://youtu.be/H96Bx-3ymd0

Lovely 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Irvine's Heritage Grove community close to Walnut and Jeffrey. Great end unit location with easy access to the carport via the back gate and courtyard. Large living room with warm wood flooring and cool ceiling fan. Wonderful kitchen with beautiful granite counters and wood cabinetry with large pantry and attached dining area that opens up to the back patio area. All spacious bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans and well appointed bathroom tub shower.

Wonderful Irvine location within walking distance of Irvine High School. Close to the 5, 405, and the 133 for easy commutes. Many parks with hiking and biking trails all around the community. Lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away at the Irvine Spectrum!

Home is available for move in 07/01/2019 with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Deanne at 714-899-2200 x 114 or deanne@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4979065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Springfield have any available units?
2 Springfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Springfield have?
Some of 2 Springfield's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Springfield currently offering any rent specials?
2 Springfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Springfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Springfield is pet friendly.
Does 2 Springfield offer parking?
Yes, 2 Springfield offers parking.
Does 2 Springfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Springfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Springfield have a pool?
Yes, 2 Springfield has a pool.
Does 2 Springfield have accessible units?
No, 2 Springfield does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Springfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Springfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Springfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Springfield does not have units with air conditioning.
