Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel ice maker microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Single story home!! Chrystal chandeliers in both hall way and dining room. High ceiling in the grand room, family room and master bedroom. Drinking water filter included. Well maintained and newly installed stainless appliances. New fence just replaced recently. Plenty storage room in the garage. Nice full size drive way . Great location! Close to schools ,shops, restaurants and north lake.