199 Stellar
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:18 PM

199 Stellar

199 Stellar · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

199 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This luxury tri-level home boasts with modern design inside and out. This home sits on a premium lot that has beautiful view of the mountains. Amazing features of this home is masterful kitchen with a huge island, open floor plan and upgraded appliances. The home also has an elevator to help you up the three levels and state of the art home automation system to control anything from the lights to your AC and Heater. The two Master Suites on the First and 3rd Floor are perfect for the family and freinds. 1st Floor master suite has own master suite bathroom and living room area. The 2nd level has a large open kitchen and main great room with the 2nd bedroom with bathroom and large patio with sliding glass walls do extend the living and entertainment space. The 3rd floor has another master suite with 2 walk in closet, Loft, Laundry room, and the 4th bedroom with bathroom. Great floor plan in a beautiful community of Great Park with lots of amenities with walking trail, parks, swimming pools, sports center, ice skating rink, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Stellar have any available units?
199 Stellar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 199 Stellar have?
Some of 199 Stellar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 Stellar currently offering any rent specials?
199 Stellar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Stellar pet-friendly?
Yes, 199 Stellar is pet friendly.
Does 199 Stellar offer parking?
Yes, 199 Stellar offers parking.
Does 199 Stellar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Stellar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Stellar have a pool?
Yes, 199 Stellar has a pool.
Does 199 Stellar have accessible units?
No, 199 Stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Stellar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 Stellar has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Stellar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 199 Stellar has units with air conditioning.
