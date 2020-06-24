199 Stellar

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport elevator on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This luxury tri-level home boasts with modern design inside and out. This home sits on a premium lot that has beautiful view of the mountains. Amazing features of this home is masterful kitchen with a huge island, open floor plan and upgraded appliances. The home also has an elevator to help you up the three levels and state of the art home automation system to control anything from the lights to your AC and Heater. The two Master Suites on the First and 3rd Floor are perfect for the family and freinds. 1st Floor master suite has own master suite bathroom and living room area. The 2nd level has a large open kitchen and main great room with the 2nd bedroom with bathroom and large patio with sliding glass walls do extend the living and entertainment space. The 3rd floor has another master suite with 2 walk in closet, Loft, Laundry room, and the 4th bedroom with bathroom. Great floor plan in a beautiful community of Great Park with lots of amenities with walking trail, parks, swimming pools, sports center, ice skating rink, and more.